The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) this week announced that it’s offering a new program called “Empowering Voices” this spring.

Empowering Voices is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.

This program is open to anyone, regardless of age, gender identity/expression, musical abilities, and life experiences.

“We will create a community space of care and kindness as we look at identity through the eyes of music,” CCNC says in a press release. “We will engage in conversations through creative prompts and musical activities. Participants have the freedom to participate in ways in which they are comfortable”.

The 6-week session will take place on Thursdays from 5:45 – 7:00 pm at the Florence Gray Center, 1 York Street, Newport in the Creative Communities Collaborative space. The first session will take place on Thursday, February 2. Classes are led by Elise Felker, a CCNC teacher and member of Quadros’ Voices21C ensemble.

Register at www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about all of the CCNC programs, visit www.newportsings.org. For more information about Creative Communities Collaborative, visit www.creativecommunitiescollaborative.org.