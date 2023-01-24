Middletown resident, Brandon Venancio, has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Venancio is majoring in International Affairs – BA.

