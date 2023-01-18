Wakefield, RI – Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea announced today that it will be holding local auditions for its 2023 summer season for Equity and Non-Equity Adult performers. The theater is seeking strong male and female-identifying actors, singers, and dancers who are available for all rehearsal and performance dates.

Auditions will be held on January 28 and 29, 2023, at the Historic Park Theatre and Events Center located at 848 Park Avenue in Cranston, RI. Non-union actors may sign-up for an audition slot by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8AB2FA3F4C25-2023, while AEA Actors may reserve an audition time by calling (978) 232-7200 x7280 from January 23 – 25 between 10am – 4pm.

The theater will be presenting four productions during the summer season: My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra (May 24 – June 11), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 14 – July 8), The Bodyguard (July 12 – August 5) and Jersey Boys (August 9 – September 10).

As a precautionary measure, all performers and employees must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and proof and a valid ID are required to attend the audition. Performers should bring a current headshot and resume stapled together back-to-back, prepare a brief song (16-32 bars), and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided, but will not transpose – a cappella is not encouraged. Performers may sing from the show they are interested in. Time permitting, they may be asked to read – sides will be provided in the room. Dance callbacks will be held at the end of each morning and afternoon session, and if asked to dance, they should bring appropriate dance attire and footwear.

Ensemble callbacks will be held in NYC on February 17, and Principal callbacks will be held in NYC on February 22 and 23.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theater will be operating at a very strict, limited capacity. Performers may not enter the building until 15 minutes prior to their scheduled session, and are asked to arrive as “audition ready” as possible. Changing areas and warm-up space will be limited, and masks may be required when not actively auditioning. Once released, performers will be asked to leave the building to allow space for the next session’s attendees.

Additional information and character breakdowns are available at www.TheatreByTheSea.com. Performers may email casting.tbts@gmail.com with any questions.