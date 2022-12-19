Good Morning!

Today’s newsletter is 1,061 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

🕎 Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate! WUN’s Gerry Goldstein has a bit more to say about the holiday – Spelling aside, ‘Chanukah’ brightens the season

☀️ This Christmas week is forecast to have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to range from the high 20s to the low 40s, with some windy conditions at times. There may be some gusty winds and rain on Friday, with a chance of rain tapering off on Saturday. Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny, with temperatures in the low 30s.

🍲 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is back with a delicious recipe – Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beef Stew

🚧 The City of Newport’s Department of Utilities will be conducting repairs on the city’s sanitary sewer system infrastructure on Lower Thames Street between Narragansett Avenue and Stockholm Street beginning today. Read More

⚠️ After a delay last week due to weather, RIDOT is moving forward with their traffic changes around the Pell Bridge today. The new connector road removes all traffic from the bridge that carried Route 138 over Admiral Kalbfus Road and ended at a traffic signal instead of continuing along a future road that was never built, giving it the nickname “road to nowhere.” Read More

The Latest on What’sUpNewp

Comic – Sour Grapes: Out Of Hand

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beef Stew

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight

What’s On The Agenda: Newport Historic District Commission’s Dec. 20 Meeting

Emergency Sewer Line Repairs on Lower Thames Street to begin on Dec. 19

Top stories on What’sUpNewp last week

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Dine Local, Shop Local: Newport County Dinner Club returns for its 34th year

Gerry Goldstein: Spelling aside, ‘Chanukah’ brightens the season

Best new TV shows of 2022

Sports

Disastrous last play sums up day of mistakes by Patriots

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston

Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Further Reading

East Bay Times: Portsmouth picks 5 projects for Discover Newport grants

Salve Today: Salve Regina’s graduate nursing program partners with PC Institute for Medical Education

WJAR: Drivers await new traffic pattern in Newport

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 19, 07:00 AM EST until December 20, 04:00 AM EST

Today: WNW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:40 am & 4:01 pm | Low tide at 9:58 am & 9:42 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.7 days, 24% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government