It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week.

One Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Three Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company

Four Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting

Five Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport Here’s what restaurants are open and serving up something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.

Six Beech Tree at Redwood Library comes down Another Beech Tree has fallen victim to Beech Leaf Disease in the City of Newport. The latest is one of the Beech trees in front of Redwood Library.

eight $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Middletown Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $50,000 winning ticket, which was sold at Neon Marketplace in Middletown, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

nine 12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023 With racing set to take place July 31-August 5, an international fleet of 12 Metres will converge on Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound much as they did in the years between 1958 and 1983.

Recent Local Obituaries

Here’s a look at the local obituaries that we published this week.