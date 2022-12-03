It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week.

One CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday CORONET will splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 somewhere between 12 pm – 4 pm.

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor CORONET is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor sometime between 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, according to the Mystic Seaport Museum.

Two List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Three Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

Four Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht Coronet has been under restoration at IYRS since 1995 and has been one of Newport’s primary maritime attractions during that time.

Eight Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for a conversation on Wednesday For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project.

Nine Newport Police Department establishes dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison Officer Caitlin Poplawski, an eight-year veteran of the Department, will be the first to serve in this specialized capacity.

Ten Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Gillette Stadium in August The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

