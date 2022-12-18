Here’s a look at the What’sUpNewp stories that were read and talked about the most last week, December 11 – 17, 2022.
one
Lt. Gov. Matos joins What’sUpNewp on Dec. 14 for a discussion of her priorities as she enters her first full term in office
When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm videocast on Wednesday, December 14.
two
‘Six Picks’ local music for gifting this holiday season
Support local musicians!
Three
Providence man admits to trafficking coaine and fentanyl
A Providence man charged in federal court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl pleaded guilty today to federal drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Four
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Here’s what restaurants are open and serving up something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.
Five
City of Newport preparing for two-tier residential tax program
Newport residents are being advised to be on the lookout this week for an official mailing from the Tax Assessor’s Office as City staff prepares to accept applications for the recently adopted two-tier residential tax program.
Six
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 16 – 18
Brunch With Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, Eileen Ivers, John Pizzarelli Trio, and much more.
Seven
Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
eight
What Sold: 26 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 5 – 9)
Here’s what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
nine
Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway
IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport.
ten
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.