The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries.

The theme of the contest was “Middletown Landmarks around the holidays,” and the submissions were truly impressive. Kevin Hagan’s depiction of Prescott Farm in the snow was a stand-out, as was Carmen Rugel’s photo of the “Mystery Tree” at Surfer’s End Hanging Rock.

Vivienne W. and her drawing of Hanging Rock at the holidays was a favorite and Isla Palumbo’s drawing of herself and her brother playing in the sand and surf at Second Beach was also a hit, as was Andrew Brooks’s photo of Boyd’s Windmill in the snow (although Brooks was unable to attend the celebration).

At a small gathering in Town Hall, Brown and others congratulated the winners and presented them with framed prints of their entries, as well as gift cards as a token of appreciation from the town. Town Councilman Peter Connerton also attended the celebration, thanking everyone for their hard work and praising the holiday cards as an excellent representation of Middletown.

The holiday cards are a key part of the town’s outreach to the community, and they are typically mailed to employees, contractors, vendors, consultants, and most importantly, the countless volunteers who work tirelessly to make Middletown such a wonderful place to live. Brown mentioned that even Governor Dan McKee and the Congressional delegation received the cards, showcasing just how far the cards’ reach extends.

Overall, the “Holiday Card Art” contest was a great success, and it was a heartwarming way for the Town of Middletown to show its appreciation for its community and all the hard work that goes into making it a special place.