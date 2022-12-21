Troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England have been giving back to their communities this holiday season by adopting families, donating personal hygiene and non-perishable food items, making blankets, and more.

Providence Troops. Contributed Photo.

One troop in Barrington, adopted a family from Children’s Friend and purchased items from the family’s wish list, including diapers, clothes, books, winter jackets, cold weather accessories, baby wipes, toys, and gift cards. In Providence, troops collected personal care and non-perishable food items for Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s food pantry. Troops from Providence got creative in their fundraising efforts, with one troop setting up a collection box at a local church and others asking for donations at troop meetings or from family and friends during Thanksgiving dinners.

Troop 723. Contributed Photo.

Troop 977 from Wrentham, MA participated in the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s Christmas is for Kids program by making tie blankets and collecting toys to donate. They also provided wrapping paper so the families could wrap the gifts for the children.

Troop 977. Contributed Photo.

Troop 321 from Millville, MA used some of their earnings from the Girl Scout Cookie Program to adopt a family and purchased art supplies, an easy bake oven, a jewelry making kit, slime, clothes, and more. The troop wrapped and labeled the gifts and volunteered their time at the distribution week to help distribute the gifts to families.

Troop 321. Contributed Photo.

Girl Scouts from other troops and service units throughout the region have also been actively giving back this holiday season and throughout the year. As they have for over 100 years, Girl Scouts and volunteers continue to make a positive impact in their communities, one project at a time.