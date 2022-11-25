Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island
Friday, November 25
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
Things To Do
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 11 am & 1 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party- USA v. England at Caleb & Broad
- 2 pm & 3:15 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm: Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: Lighting of the Lighthouse at Newport Harbor Island Resort
- 5 pm: RHS Classes of 93-96 meetup!!! at O’Brien’s Pub
6 pm: 25th Annual Illuminated Boat ParadePostponed to Dec. 3
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Miracle on 34th Street at 2 pm, E.T. at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & the Nakeds at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, November 26
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am: Holiday Fair at Middletown FOP Lodge 21
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale at James L. Maher Center
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: Small Business Saturday Sip & Shop at Mykono Pub
- 1 pm: Book Signing with Pamela McColl, author of ‘Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem’ at Museum of Newport History & Shop
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Christmas Tree Lighting at Bellevue Gardens
- 2:15 pm & 3:30 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 3 pm & 7 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Santa Magic at Long Wharf Mall
- 4:15 pm: The Eighth Annual Courtyard on Thames Tree Lighting! at Duris Studios
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Jazz in the House at Rough Point Museum
- 5:30 pm: Free Outside Movie The Nightmare Before Christmas at Cutie Curls
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Wizard of Oz at 2 pm, Home Alone at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Tommy Raines Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: Sugarbabies at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, November 27
Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale at James L. Maher Center
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: GILDED AGE HOLIDAY BOOK SIGNINGS at Marble House
- 2 pm & 6 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 3 pm: Art of the Fugue by J.S.Bach at Trinity Church Newport
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Jamestown
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Super Chief Trio at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
