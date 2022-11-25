man looking at gold bauble
Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island

Friday, November 25

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Miracle on 34th Street at 2 pm, E.T. at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & the Nakeds at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Discover Newport

Saturday, November 26

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Wizard of Oz at 2 pm, Home Alone at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Tommy Raines Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues: Sugarbabies at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 27

Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Super Chief Trio at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.