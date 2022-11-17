Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Friday, November 18
Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
Things To Do
- 10 am: November Tree Walk: Gibbs/Catherine Neighborhood
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 5 pm to 8 pm: November Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm: The Taste of Portsmouth 125th Anniversary Celebration at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Gulf Stream: Mel at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Decision to Leave at 2 pm, Warren Miller’s Daymaker at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Giordano at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
- Tiverton: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
Saturday, November 19
Salve Hockey Team will host its 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Nov. 19
‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ opens on November 19, and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever
Lippitt House Museum to host ‘House at Work Tour’ on Nov. 19
Things To Do
- 9 am & 10:15 am: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 12 pm: Bike Newport Used Bike Sale
- 10 am: Farm Tour of Movement Ground Farm
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: David Rogers Modern, Master of the Classical Guitar
- 7 pm: Erin McKeown. “Women’s Voices” at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Gulf Stream: Neal McCarthy at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Gremlins at 4:30 pm, Decision to Leave at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Sunday, November 20
What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20
The Sixties Show is coming to The JPT on November 20
Things To Do
- 9:45 am & 11 am: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 10 am: Thanksgiving Specialty Farmers Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 12 pm: Newport Rugby BBQ Fundraiser
- 4 pm: Choral Evensong for Christ the King
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm: The Sixties Show at The JPT
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Sixties Show at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Detroit Breakdown at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
