Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Friday, November 18

Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Gulf Stream: Mel at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Decision to Leave at 2 pm, Warren Miller’s Daymaker at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Giordano at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, November 19

Salve Hockey Team will host its 2nd Annual Mental Health  Awareness Night on Nov. 19

‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ opens on November 19, and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever

Lippitt House Museum to host ‘House at Work Tour’ on Nov. 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
  • Gulf Stream: Neal McCarthy at 5:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Gremlins at 4:30 pm, Decision to Leave at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 20

What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20

The Sixties Show is coming to The JPT on November 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Sixties Show at 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Detroit Breakdown at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.