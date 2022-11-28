Bowen's Wharf
Bowen's Wharf will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Monday, November 28

  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Jamestown: Town Council at 5 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
  • Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
  • Newport: School Committee at 5 pm, Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, November 29

Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29 

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, Concert For George at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Wednesday, November 30

State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting scheduled for Nov. 30 

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, Portrait of The Queen at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 1

Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1 

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, A Christmas Carol: The Ghost Story at 6:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm

Friday, December 2

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 3

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton’s Beach on Dec. 3 

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

52nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting

  • 12:30 pm: Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus
  • 2:00 pm: Holiday sing-along for the whole family!
  • 3:00 pm: Newport County Youth Chorus
  • 3:45 pm: Bristol County Fifes & Drums
  • 4:15 pm: Classic strings trio
  • 5:00 pm: Aquidneck Singers
  • 5:45 pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony
  • 6:00 pm: The tree is lit and Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by boat to the North Pole!

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live presents Alisa Amador: “Women’s Voices” series at the Jamestown Arts Center at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Rusty from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 4

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music at 3 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Queensboro Hustlers at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

