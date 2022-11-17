Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 24 count sites in Rhode Island. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in The Ocean State.

Canva

#31. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

Canva

#31. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

Canva

#31. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

Canva

#31. Golden-crowned Kinglet (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

Canva

#31. Cooper’s Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

Canva

#31. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

Canva

#30. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

Canva

#28. Yellow-rumped Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 33%

— #3. California: 30%

— #4. Georgia: 29%

— #5. Arizona: 20%

Canva

#28. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%

Canva

#25. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

Canva

#25. Pine Siskin (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

Canva

#25. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

Canva

#24. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

Canva

#23. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 2.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

Canva

#21. Red-winged Blackbird (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

Canva

#21. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

Canva

#20. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

Canva

#19. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

Canva

#18. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

Canva

#17. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

Canva

#16. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 2.81

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

Canva

#15. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 42%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

Canva

#14. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 46%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 82%

— #2. North Carolina: 74%

— #3. Alabama: 71%

— #4. Virginia: 70%

— #4. Georgia: 70%

Canva

#13. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 46%

– Average group size: 1.91

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

Canva

#12. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 58%

– Average group size: 1.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

Canva

#11. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%

– Average group size: 1.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%

Canva

#10. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%

– Average group size: 3.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

Canva

#9. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%

– Average group size: 4.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

Canva

#8. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 67%

– Average group size: 3.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%

Canva

#7. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 71%

– Average group size: 1.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

Canva

#6. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

Canva

#5. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%

– Average group size: 2.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 92%

— #2. Alabama: 90%

— #3. Nebraska: 88%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Missouri: 86%

Canva

#4. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%

– Average group size: 2.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

Canva

#3. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 79%

– Average group size: 1.63

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

Canva

#2. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 83%

– Average group size: 2.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%

Canva

#1. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 83%

– Average group size: 2.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 97%

— #3. Vermont: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 89%

— #5. Kentucky: 87%

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site