The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) today announced the sponsorship of the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. This program is designed to provide meals for participants in any non-residential public or private nonprofit institution that provides child or adult day care.

Meals are available to all enrolled participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and will be served at no separate charge, according to the MLK Center.

“We’re proud to once again partner in this important program that helps provide hunger relief to some of the most vulnerable in our community, “said Executive Director, Heather Hole Strout. Children in the MLK preschool and summer camp programs receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack each day. Children enrolled in after school are also provided with a daily healthy snack. To learn more visit MLKCCenter.org.

The following Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced-price meals are effective:

July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023

Free Meals Reduced Price Meals