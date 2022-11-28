Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

The   Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) today announced the sponsorship of the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. This program is designed to provide meals for participants in any non-residential public or private nonprofit institution that provides child or adult day care.   

Meals are available to all enrolled participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and will be served at no separate charge, according to the MLK Center.  

“We’re proud to once again partner in this important program that helps provide hunger relief to some of the most vulnerable in our community, “said Executive Director, Heather Hole Strout.  Children in the MLK preschool and summer camp programs receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack each day.  Children enrolled in after school are also provided with a daily healthy snack.  To learn more visit MLKCCenter.org

The following Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced-price meals are effective: 

July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023 

                            Free Meals                                   Reduced Price Meals  

Number in Family Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income  Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income 
17,6671,473 680 340  25,142 2,096 967 484 
23,803 1,984 916 458  33,874 2,823 1,303 652 
29,939 2,495 1,152 576  42,606 3,551 1,639 820 
36,075 3,007 1,388 694  51,338 4,279 1,975 988 
42,211 3,518 1,624 812  60,070 5,006 2,311 1,156 
48,347 4,029 1,860 930  68,802 5,734 2,647 1,324 
54,483 4,541 2,096 1,048  77,534 6,462 2,983 1,492 
60,619 5,052 2,332 1,166  86,266 7,189 3,318 1,659 
Each Add’l Family Member  +6,136  +512  +236  +118   +8,732  +728  +336  +168 

