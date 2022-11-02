To the Editor:

Mental Health care is a bipartisan issue because mental illness affects all of us. Mental health and substance abuse issues can seep into every family, from every walk of life – no matter their income, ethnicity, or political beliefs.

Sen. Lou DiPalma gets this. Among other things, he has been a leading legislative champion statewide for people with developmental disabilities, mental illness, child abuse, and the elderly. He has been a passionate advocate for reducing the state’s suicide rate by pressing for the installation of netting on our major bridges.

As a man of faith (longtime parishioner at St Lucy) and a man of science (Chief of Engineering at Raytheon) he works tirelessly to improve the safety net in Rhode Island for those suffering from mental illness and other disabilities while at the same time being a fiscal conservative that requires that things he supports must produce measurable results and a return on investment for your tax dollars.

I’m supporting Lou DiPalma for Senate District 12 because of his impeccable character, tireless hard work and impressive track record as a local and state legislator.

