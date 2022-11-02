It's A Wonderful Life [2021] Photos by Peter Goldberg

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, this acclaimed twist on the classic film runs from Dec. 9-24 only. The production marks the theater’s fourth year retelling this redemptive story of resilience and community as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946.

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella remounts this year’s show, originally directed by Damon Kiely, and passes the role of George Bailey to Gamm veteran actor Jeff Church after three years of performing the beloved character. With a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, an onstage Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play promises once again to make “something so well-known and recognizable feel so fresh and new.” (Broadway World).

“Playing George Bailey every holiday season for the past three years has been a real blessing in challenging times,” Estrella said. “Our Director, Damon, and a stellar cast created a deeply moving, magical production. I feel very privileged to be the one putting it all back together one more time with old and new faces re-invigorating a true American classic.”

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.

TICKETS:

- Advertisement -
  • Regular $55, $65 & $75
  • Previews (Dec. 9-11) $38 & $48
  • Child/Student $20
  • Rush $30
  • Pay-What-You-Can on Friday, Dec. 9 only
  • Discounts for groups of 10 or more

Tickets at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/wonderful. Health and safety protocols at gammtheatre.org.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.