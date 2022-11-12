The Museum of Newport Irish History will present the third lecture of its 21st Annual Lecture Series on Monday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m., in-person at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, and live-streamed via Zoom. Guest speaker, Dr. Kurt C. Schlichting, will give an illustrated talk titled, “Ethnic Enclaves: Newport’s Kerry Hill Irish in 19th & Early 20th Century.”

There is no fee to participate virtually, via Zoom. A $5 per person fee/donation is requested from those attending the lecture and Q&A with reception to follow in person (cash bar). Those who become members to attend this talk will have the $5 lecture fee waived. Reservations are required for virtual and in-person participation.

For the talk overview, guest speaker bio, and links to reserve, please visit the “Lectures” page at NewportIrishHistory.org. For questions or assistance with registration or membership, please contact Ann Arnold at NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com or (401) 841-5493.