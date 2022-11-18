The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile devices. We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a spot on our website. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, December 10th, 10:00am-12:00pm or 2:00-4:00 pm for quick troubleshooting.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and a chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or are a seasoned pro, you are welcome to drop in and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Wednesday, December 7th, 6:00-8:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Friday, December 9th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, December 21st, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing Luka and the Fire of Life by Salman Rushdie. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Friday, December 9th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft

This month, we will turn coffee creamer bottles into snowman or penguin decorations for winter. Space and materials are limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, December 13th, 3:30-5:30pm

Landscape Painting

In this 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials will be supplied. Space is limited; registration is required.

Saturday, December 17th, 1:30-3:30pm

Holiday Gift Wrapping Party

Need some space – away from prying eyes – to wrap your holiday presents? Join us in the Community Room and wrap your holiday gifts with us! Bring some gifts you need to wrap, along with your own wrapping supplies to use and share. We will provide the space and holiday atmosphere, as well as some limited wrapping supplies.

Monday, December 19th, 2:00-3:00pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading The Cat Who Came for Christmas by Cleveland Amory. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Tuesday, December 20th, 10:15-11:15am, Tiverton Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Senior Center Book Group will meet at the Senior Center to discuss A Christmas Resolution by Anne Perry. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Wednesday, December 21st, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Wednesday, December 28th, 6:00-8:10pm, Community Room

Movie Night: Top Gun – Maverick

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will be screening Top Gun: Maverick (2022; PG-13; 2 h,10 min).