Meet your new best friend, Panda– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Panda is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed (Medium).

Panda is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 69 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Panda;

Panda’s story is the story of an underdog. And we can’t wait to watch this wondrously sweet pup’s story unfold. He is truly a special and resilient dog – full of love, this old soul will greet you with a happy, wagging tail. Two-year-old Panda is sure to win your heart with his snuggling skills. And to be honest, we’re not sure he even realizes he has needs, as he is just so “go with the flow.” Panda can’t wait to be the center of his new best friend’s world, and we can’t wait to see the adventures he will have. Interested in meeting this gem? Visit Panda here at our Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI. He can’t wait to meet you!

If you’d like to meet Panda, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.