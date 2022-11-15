Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay has announced that its Artists for The Bay Sale opens today and will run through December 31.

In celebration of the beauty of Narragansett Bay, and in support of the nonprofit organization’s mission to protect and improve it, more than 40 local artists have committed to contributing 25 percent or more of select holiday sale proceeds to this annual fundraiser.

“The Artists for The Bay Sale offers residents across the Bay watershed the opportunity to explore beautiful artwork, discover unique gifts for loved ones, and support an organization they believe in,” says Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen in a statement. “We’re honored to have the support of so many generous and talented local artists in this online fundraising event.”

Each participating artist has agreed to donate a minimum of 25 percent of the proceeds of select pieces back to Save The Bay’s mission-based work, many motivated by a desire to give back to an organization that helps protect the source of their inspiration: Narragansett Bay.

“I’m happiest when spending time outdoors along the shoreline, whether out in the Bay kayaking or walking the rocky beaches searching for sea glass,” said Sue Gray, a participating artist who creates sea glass jewelry. “A clean and healthy Bay matters to me, as it did to my dad who spent years and years volunteering for Save The Bay.”

- Advertisement -

“For over a decade, I have been part of Artists for The Bay to support the work of Save The Bay in keeping our Bay clean and safe for future generations,” said painter Jody Eyre. “Offering paintings that depict the ineffable beauty of our waterways has been my small part in raising awareness for the importance of our gorgeous state and for the enduring impact of visual art in capturing a moment in time.”

“I try to do art daily and love capturing the sea and sky and everything on and around it,” said painter Michael Garr. “Our oceans and bays are part of the lifeline of our planet, and Save The Bay is a part of the solution to keep Earth habitable for generations to come. In every way, I am proud and grateful to be a part of this holiday sale.”

Information regarding each artist’s promotions and their website links are available on Save The Bay’s website at savebay.org/art. The Artists for The Bay sale will take place from November 15-December 31, 2022. Even more artwork from local artists can be browsed and purchased on Save The Bay’s online store at shop.savebay.org. For more information about Artists for The Bay Sale, contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 272-3540 x140.