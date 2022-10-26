Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022.
Cruise Ship Schedule
- October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
- October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
- October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
- October 31 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Thursday, October 27
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6 pm: Halloween Beer Dinner at Caleb & Broad
- 6 pm: It’s the Tour de Fright – A Halloween Costume Bike Ride!
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, Prevention Coalition at 7 pm
- Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 4 pm, School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 7 pm
Friday, October 28
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 1 pm: Native Tree Planting at Miantonomi Park
- 2 pm: Trick or Teeth entrega de Haloween at Conexion Latina Newport
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Harvest Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Rejects Doggie Halloween Costume Party!
- 5:30 pm: Artist Talk with Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Film Premiere at The JPT
- 6 pm & 8:30 pm: Cabinet of Curiosities: A Night at The Mansion, October 28th at The Vanderbilt
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Show Must Go On presented by The Kings Lens at 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Paul Petit Music, Doubleshot at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Halloween Party with Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Saturday, October 29
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Things To Do
- 8 am: Butts Hill Fort Fall Cleanup Call for Volunteers!
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Common Burying Ground
- 11:30 am & 2:30 pm: 5th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Native Tree Planting at Miantonomi Park
- 1 pm: Doggie Costume Contest at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Treats Along the Trails at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm: A Sailing Legend Returns to Newport! at The Sailing Museum
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm: Free Outside Movie & Craft Night at Cutie Curls
- 4:30 pm: Halloween Costume Cruise with Gansett Cruises
- 5 pm: Spooky Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm: Comedy Show at Middletown FOP Lodge 21
- 6 pm: Autumn Concert at Four Corners: Catnip Junkies: Day of Dead Halloween Bash
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Hyper-Drive Halloween Party at Tremblay’s Island Park
- 9 pm: “Better to be Bad” Ball at One Pelham East
- 9 pm: MIDNIGHT in the Garden at Stoneacre Garden
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Halloween party with Newport Nightlife at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends at 1 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Lee at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Frankenstein at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Annual Halloween Party with The Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Dee Jayne & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: “Better to be Bad” Ball at 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Sunday, October 30
What’s Up Interview: Drew Becker, star of ‘Tootsie,’ playing PPAC through Sunday Oct. 30
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11:30 am & 2:30 pm: 5th Annual Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Back this Fall by popular demand!
- 1 pm to 5 pm: 2nd Annual Barks and Brews Fundraiser at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 1 pm: Barks & Booze Howl-o-Ween Pawty & Dog Costume Contest at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 2 pm: The Nelsons Are Stronger Together at Localz in Tiverton
- 4 pm: Trinity Church Medallion Installation
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane at 6 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Monday, October 31
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 6 pm: Newport Craft Run Club
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Trivia Monday at Newport Vineyards
Entertainment
- Perro Salado: Vudu Sister feat. Divey at 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Middeltown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am
