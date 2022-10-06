By Matt Boxler, Director of Media Relations for Salve Regina University

Morrison Heckscher, the longtime chairman of the American wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present the Richard A. Grills Keynote Address in Historic Preservation when Salve Regina presents its annual Conference on Cultural and Historic Preservation Oct. 13-15.

Hosted by the university’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic Preservation Program, this year’s conference theme is “Celebrating 75 Years of Preservation at Salve Regina University” to both honor the legacy of the preservation movement and look to the future. The program will feature presentations, a symposium, guided tours and more.

The CHP Conference will also feature speaker Jesse Casana, an archaeologist at Dartmouth College whose research reconstructs regional-scale, long-term settlement and land use histories. He has worked extensively in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, and collaborates on numerous other investigations around the globe.

Also featured will be Carl Lounsbury, who retired in 2016 as the senior architectural historian at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Lounsbury has been responsible for long-term research projects such as the study of English and colonial American public buildings, churches, meetinghouses and theaters as well as the terminology, practice and technology of pre-industrial building.

Heckscher, who spent his entire career at The Met, has been a fervent admirer of Newport architecture since his first visit to the city on an undergraduate field trip in 1960. The conference brings together several preservation experts who will present on a variety of topics, including:

-History of the preservation movement.

-Technological developments aiding preservation efforts today.

-The future of preservation addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

-Research studies that make a significant contribution to the fields of cultural and historic preservation.

See the conference program for more information:

https://salve.edu/document/2022-chp-conference-program

Salve Regina, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-23 academic year, has invested more than $10 million toward the historic preservation of the 21 historically significant 19th century buildings that define its campus.The university’s stewardship of these buildings, a comprehensive program to save, preserve and adapt Victorian and Gilded Age homes for academic use, has received support and honors from The National Trust, the Getty Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, Save America’s Treasures, and other national, state, regional and local historic preservation agencies.