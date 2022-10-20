With all that is going on in the world – Putin’s invasion of Ukraine along with nuclear weapons threats, increasing negative impacts of climate change, rising gun violence, surging cost- of- living expenses – here is something you can feel good about. You can to Vote on November 8th to elect Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong for an at-large Newport City Council seat.

Newport is a unique place full of historic character and pristine coastal beauty. We must be open to new ways to problem solve that will keep Newport livable for families yet attractive to visitors.

At the recent Candidates Forum at Innovate Newport, sponsored by Newport This Week and the League of Women Voters, I heard fresh perspectives and declared willingness to work together for the betterment of Newport. We are fortunate that this new field of candidates is energetic, qualified and interested in making good decisions on behalf of all Newporters. They need our engagement.

Xay is new to the ballot but not new to helping governments. During a fifteen-year career as a finance and public service professional, he’s worked with communities nationwide to help them reach their goals — from stabilizing public employee pensions, to renewing infrastructure, to rebuilding schools. Like his resume, his name is also long (it takes up two lines on the ballot), but he is a native Rhode Islander and earned a BA and Masters in Public Affairs from Brown and a law degree from Roger Williams.

Xay’s notable background makes thought leaders feel good too. For his impressive work in the private and public sectors, the Providence Journal named Xay as one of 22 to watch in 2022 and Providence Business News has named him one of their 40-under-40 Rhode Islanders. The Boston Globe recently stated, that Xay “is on just about everyone’s shortlist to do anything he wants in Rhode Island for the next 40 years.” He wants to serve our community and he deserves our vote. Local, qualified, trusted.

