At certain times, the right person is in the right position at the right time. Although it might seem eons until the November election, I would like to strongly recommend you consider voting for Robert Power for Newport School Committee.

I have worked with him on several projects and can personally tell you he is the right person to be on the school committee as the schools will, by necessity, be entering turbulent times (e.g. regionalization). Bob has a long history in schools and will be ready on day one to help lead our schools. He gets things done! One example is that he initiated and helped fund the Pell Tech Fund (a community-funded effort to keep our grammar school on the cutting edge of technology). I personally feel that Robert Power is the right person at the right time for our Newport School Committee. Please consider voting for him in November.