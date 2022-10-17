Yes, I support regionalization.

At its core, it is a regionalization of the administration of the two schools. Newport will receive 46 million dollars paid over the life of the bond that was passed to build a new Rogers High School and to add a new addition to Pell School. The 46 million will be paid to Newport from the state twice a year at $900,000 for a total of $1.8 million per year and the property taxes will be adjusted accordingly. Going forward, Newport will receive 67% state reimbursement if a boiler needs replacing or on any new capital projects. We will also receive annual savings for combining the administration through economies of scale.

Some argue that it’s about the money, but education and money go hand in hand. Can we adequately educate our children without adequate funding? The simple answer is NO. Some also say let’s wait a year or two to regionalize, but once Rogers is completed in September of 2024, we will get nothing more towards our bond if we regionalize after that date.

I have not heard a single argument against regionalization that suggests that the students in the Newport schools will be hurt by regionalization. No one is suggesting that the test scores will go down, absenteeism will go up or that we will see a drop in the graduation rate. We have already combined with Middletown in theatre, hockey, art shows and even teacher training.

Middletown is our neighbor. We drink the same water. We drive on the same roads, and we eat in the same restaurants. For those who are upset with the way we were treated years ago by a different Middletown Town Council, I ask “do we want to do the same thing to them that they did to us and deprive Middletown children of a 1st class learning environment and a better level of education out of spite”?

- Advertisement -