With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island.

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

Voters are encouraged to send us questions for the candidates. Email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

In October, we’re focusing on the races for Newport City Council At-Large, Newport School Committee, Middletown Town Council, Middletown School Committee, Portsmouth Town Council, Portsmouth School Committee, and Senate District 11 and 12.

All fifty-two candidates involved in those races have been invited to this opportunity.

The interviews, which are thirty minutes in length, will be held virtual and live, they will be available to watch on our website, YouTube Page, and Facebook Page live as they happen or anytime afterward.

Upcoming Conversations

Scroll down to see what races we’re covering.

Newport

We’ll focus on the races in Newport from Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 6. We’ve invited all seven candidates for City Council At-Large and all eight candidates for School Committee to join us.

The candidates running for one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large are Mark Aramli, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Kathleen Jessup, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Stephanie Smyth, and Eames Yates, Jr.

There is no race in Ward 1, Ward 2, or Ward 3, as Angela McCalla, Charlie Holder, and David Carlin are running unopposed.

The candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.

At-Large (4 seats open)

Lynn Ceglie: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 am

Eames Yates: Monday, Oct. 3 at 3 pm | Watch on Facebook or YouTube

Stephanie Smyth: Monday, Oct. 3 at 4 pm | Watch on Facebook or YouTube

Jeanne Marie Napolitano: Invited

Mark D. Aramli: Invited

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 am

Katherine A. Jessup: Thursday, October 6 at 2 pm

Newport School Committee (7 seats open)

Sandra J. Flowers: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1 pm

James Dring: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 pm

Louisa Boatwright: Invited

Rebecca Bolan: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 am

Kendra Wilson Muenter: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 pm

Stephanie Winslow: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 pm

Robert B. Power: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 am

Robert J. Leary: Invited

Middletown

Middletown is up next from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. All ten candidates for Middletown Town Council and four candidates for Middletown School Committee have been invited to join us.

The candidates running for the seven seats on Middletown Town Council are Peter Daniel Connerton, Sr., Lawrence Frank, Christopher Logan, Paul Rodrigues, Theresa Santos, Emily Tessier, Dennis Turano, Antone Viveiros, Barbara VonVillas, and Thomas Welch.

The candidates running for the three seats on the Middletown School Committee are Liana Ferreira-Fenton, Wendy Heaney, Gregory Huet, and Theresa Spengler.

Middletown Town Council (7 seats open)

Paul M. Rodrigues: Invited

Christopher M. Logan: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11 am

Barbara A. VonVillas: Invited

M Theresa Santos: Invited

Dennis B Turano: Invited

Thomas P. Welch III: Invited

Lawrence Frank: Invited

Antone Viveiros: Invited

Emily M. Tessier: Invited

Peter Daniel Connerton Sr.: Invited

Middletown School Committee (3 seats open)

Liana Ferreira-Fenton: Invited

Theresa Spengler: Invited

Wendy E. Heaney: Invited

Gregory M. Huet: Invited

Portsmouth

Finally, we head north to Portsmouth from Monday, October 17 through Thursday, October 20. We’ve invited all thirteen Town Council candidates and all four School Committee candidates to join us.

Candidates in Portsmouth are affiliated with a political party. Those Democratic candidates running are Daniela Abbott, Kevin Aguiar, Timothy Grissett, Leonard B Katzman, Charles Levesque, Juan Carlos Payero, and J Mark Ryan. The Republican candidates are David Gleason, Keith Hamilton, Sharlene Patton, and Stephen Joshua Zolnik. The Independent candidates are Michael DiPaola and Warren Caldwell III.

Candidates for School Committee include all Democrats – Sondra Blank, Frederick Faerber III, Isabelle Kelly, and Emily Egginton Skeehan,

Portsmouth Town Council

Charles Levesque (D): Invited

J Mark Ryan (D): Invited

Kevin M Aguiar (D): Invited

Daniela T Abbott (D): Invited

Juan Carlos Payero (D): Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 pm

Leonard B Katzman (D): Invited

Timoty E. Grissett (D): Invited

David M Gleason (R): Invited

Keith Hamilton (R): Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9 am

Sharlene Patton (R): Invited

Stephen Joshua Zolnik (R): Invited

Michael DiPaola (I): Invited

Warren L. Caldwell III (I): Invited

Portsmouth School Committee

Emily Egginton Skeehan (D): Invited

Frederick W. Faerber III (D): Invited

Isabelle Altman Kelly (D): Invited

Sondra A. Blank (D): Invited

Local Senate Races

We’ve put October 17 and 18 aside to focus on the races in Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol) and Senate District 12 (Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton). The four candidates for District 11 and two candidates for District 12 have all been invited to join us.

Candidates for Senate District 11 include Linda Ujifusa (D), Kenneth Mendonca (R), Mario Teixeria (I), and Andrew Kelly (I).

State Senate, District 11, Portsmouth, Bristol

Linda L. Ujifusa (D): Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1 pm

Kenneth J. Mendonca (R): Invited

Mario J Teixeira (I): Invited

Andrew V. Kelly (I): Invited

Candidates for Senate District 12 include Louis DiPalma (D) and Stephen Horridge (R).

State Senate, District 12, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton

Incumbent Louis DiPalma (D): Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 am

Stephen J. Horridge (R): Invited

Race for Governor

We have an invite out to Governor Dan McKee, Democratic candidate for Governor, and are waiting on Ashley Kalus, Republican candidate for Governor, to reschedule an interview she canceled with us on September 20. We’ll interview Independent candidate Peter “Zachary” Hurwitz on Tuesday, October 4 at 2 pm.

Early voting begins in Rhode Island on October 9 and the General Election will be held on November 8. View your sample ballot, find your polling location, and find out more at vote.ri.gov.

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore, Democrat for Secretary of State, will join us for a conversation on Wednesday, October 12 at noon.

Gregg Amore (D): Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 12 pm

Pat V. Cortellessa (R)

Ann Armstrong (I – Compassion Party)

Attorney General

Charles Calenda, the Republican Candidate for Attorney General, will join us for a conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:30 pm.

Incumbent Peter F. Neronha (D)

Charles Calenda (R): Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1:30 pm

Rebecca Lynne McLaughlin (I)

Alan Gordon (I)

General Treasurer

James A. Diossa (D)

James L. Lathrop (R): Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11:30 am

Daily Schedule

Monday, October 3

3 pm: Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

4 pm: Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Tuesday, October 4

9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee

1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee

2 pm: Peter “Zachary” Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor

5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee

6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee

Wednesday, October 5

10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee

Thursday, October 6

9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Tuesday, October 11

11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

Wednesday, October 12

12 pm: Gregg Amore, candidate for Secretary of State

Thursday, October 13

11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Monday, October 17

10 am: Lou DiPalma, candidate for District 12

1 pm: Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Tuesday, October 18

9 am: Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

1 pm: Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11

1:30 pm: Charles Calenda, candidate for Attorney General

Stay Tuned

This story will be updated as we hear back from candidates and add additional races. We encourage you to check back often for the latest.

This story was originally published on September 29. It has been updated.