The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.

Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe. Instances like lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, water treatment plant failures in Jackson, Mississippi, and a Navy fuel storage facility leak in Honolulu are all evidence of some of the issues and dysfunctional systems that can lead to unsafe water. All of those instances are now public and either resolved or in the process of being resolved; however, despite its illegality, organizations in charge of ensuring clean, potable water for their constituents aren’t always transparent about the state of their product, thereby violating federal law.

The Government Performance and Results Act requires all federal entities to produce performance reports that include relevant statistics about their work. Part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s reports contain data about a wide variety of water quality violations, including which organizations have failed to comply with public notice rules for water contamination that they discover.

Using the EPA’s GPRA Violation Report for public notice violations, Stacker compiled a list of the largest organizations in violation of the law requiring the public to be notified of contaminated drinking water between January and June 2022. Organizations are ranked by the size of the population they serve. Ties were broken by the number of public notice violations incurred.

Read on to see which organizations in your state have incurred the largest violations.

- Advertisement -

#20. Phil & Anns Sunset Motel, Inc.

– Population served: 45

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#19. Coventry National Guard

– Population served: 50

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#18. Ideal Pizza

– Population served: 53

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#17. A-1 Pizza

– Population served: 68

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#16. Charlestown Mini-Super, Inc.

– Population served: 75

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

- Advertisement -

#15. Kingston Center

– Population served: 77

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#14. Sophies Brew House Inc

– Population served: 100

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#13. Harmony Corner Store

– Population served: 104

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#12. Split Rock Corporation

– Population served: 110

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#11. Charlestown Commons

– Population served: 150

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

- Advertisement -

#10. Tri State Golf Company Llc

– Population served: 165

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#9. Glocester Town Hall-School Administratio

– Population served: 170

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#8. Bethel Village Water Assn

– Population served: 180

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#7. Famous Pizza

– Population served: 204

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#6. Slatersville Medical Complex

– Population served: 400

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 26

- Advertisement -

#5. Gemelli Bistro – An0

– Population served: 1,000

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#4. Ricks Test

– Population served: 1,225

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#3. Prudence Island Water District

– Population served: 1,500

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#2. Dowling Village

– Population served: 2,720

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#1. Warwick-City Of

– Population served: 75,000

– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2 What's Up Podcast More from What'sUpNewp What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 10 – 14) Here’s a look at the homes that sold last week in your neighborhood. TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21 Ribot joining fellow guitarist Sam Amidon at “Newport Live” show Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island Stacker compiled a list of counties with the COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General Charles Calenda, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:30 pm. WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11 Linda Ujifusa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 11, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1 pm.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site