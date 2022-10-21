The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 49% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 13, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#5. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (147 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,177 (39,151 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (249 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (102,213 fully vaccinated)



#4. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (202 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,831 (58,867 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (528 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (132,480 fully vaccinated)



#3. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (63 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,685 (16,330 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (185 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (39,489 fully vaccinated)



#2. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (118 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,546 (24,252 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (99 total deaths)

— 65.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (63,909 fully vaccinated)



#1. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (971 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,187 (256,767 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (2,609 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (464,359 fully vaccinated)