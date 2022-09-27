Family Entertainment Live announced today that Magic of Lights will return to Gillette Stadium this holiday season for the last time ever from Friday, November 18 through Sunday, December 31.

The Magic of Lights drive-through experience features dazzling, family-friendly holiday lights displays crafted using the latest in CAD technology and digital animations.

Foxborough will shine bright for the third consecutive holiday season as guests enjoy the thrill of spectacular light displays featuring festive favorites and accompanied by a holiday soundtrack. Guests will enjoy Magic of Lights signature displays including the 200-foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season and BIGFOOT Monster Truck. Brand new in 2022, Magic of Lights will also feature a 32-foot tall animated Barbie, as well as dazzling, dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Created with nearly one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can’t be missed this holiday season.

Santa Saver presale tickets for this holiday favorite go on sale Thursday, Sept 29 at 10 a.m. at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough and for a limited time, will be available for just $15 per standard vehicle (while supplies last). Guests purchasing Santa Saver tickets will not need to select an attendance date at the time of purchase, but will need to choose their attendance date at a later time. Date-specific tickets will go on sale later this fall following the Santa Saver presale. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be available for purchase at the gate. Magic of Lights will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on select dates surrounding Patriots home games.

For the full schedule and additional details, visit MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough.

