Little City Thrifty Vintage Market is returning to Providence’s WaterFire Arts Center for another curated weekend of indoor vintage and antiques shopping on October 1st and 2nd, 2022! Recently named “Rhode Island’s Best Flea Market” by national publication Domino Magazine, Little City Thrifty is excited to kick off fall with a second festival, after a successful and sold-out inaugural event in March 2022.

Little City Thrifty’s October event will bring together vintage lovers and dealers from far and wide, and will feature over 85 well-curated booths of vintage and pre-loved clothing, books, barware, records, art, ephemera, furniture, home decor, and much more. The lineup includes local favorites, as well as well-known vendors from ten other states.

Tickets include a complimentary small beverage of your choice, provided by participating beverage sponsor, including a small cocktail from Bully Boy Distillers, a small beer from either Rejects Beer Co. or Trinity Brewhouse, a small hot coffee from New Harvest Coffee Roasters, or a glass bottle of Coca-Cola from Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast!

General Admission tickets are $8 in advance and may be available for $10 at the door, if the event does not sell out. “Early Buying Hour” tickets are also available but are very limited. For $15, these tickets allow for entry a full hour before the event starts, and they’re perfect for those who want some extra elbow-room while shopping and to get a first look at the vendors’ collections and rare items.

For a full list of vendors and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.littlecitythrifty.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CITY THRIFTY

Little City Thrifty is presented by Ampersand Creative Co, a RI-based creative agency that also hosts RI VegFest, The Good Trade Makers Market, and co-hosts Bloom Flower & Home. This series of events is designed to bring communities together, create opportunities for collaboration, and increase financial support for small businesses based in Rhode Island and beyond. Annually, Ampersand Creative Co. events drive an average of $1.2M in revenue to participating small businesses.