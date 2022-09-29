With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island.

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.

Voters are encouraged to send us questions for the candidates. Email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

In October, we’re focusing on the races for Newport City Council At-Large, Newport School Committee, Middletown Town Council, Middletown School Committee, Portsmouth Town Council, Portsmouth School Committee, and Senate District 11 and 12.

All fifty-two candidates involved in those races have been invited to this opportunity.

The interviews, which are thirty minutes in length, will be held virtual and live, they will be available to watch on our website, YouTube Page, and Facebook Page live as they happen or anytime afterward.

Schedule

Scroll down to see what races we’re covering.

Newport

We’ll focus on the races in Newport from Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 6. We’ve invited all seven candidates for City Council At-Large and all eight candidates for School Committee to join us.

The schedule of interviews for Newport will be announced in our newsletter and updated here at 7 am on Saturday, October 1.

Middletown

Middletown is up next from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. All ten candidates for Middletown Town Council and four candidates for Middletown School Committee have been invited to join us.

The schedule of interviews for Middletown will be announced in our newsletter and updated here next week.

Portsmouth

Finally, we head north to Portsmouth from Monday, October 17 through Thursday, October 20. We’ve invited all thirteen Town Council candidates and all four School Committee candidates to join us.

The schedule of interviews for Portsmouth will be announced in our newsletter and updated here next week.

Local Senate Races

We’ve put October 17 and 18 aside to focus on the races in Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol) and Senate District 12 (Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton). The four candidates for District 11 and two candidates for District 12 have all been invited to join us.

The schedule of interviews for local Senate races will be announced in our newsletter and updated here next week.

Stay Tuned

This story will be updated as we hear back from candidates and add additional races. We encourage you to check back often for the latest.

