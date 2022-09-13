Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $280,814 over the last 12 months.

All 43 cities on the list are in the Providence-Warwick metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#43. Central Falls

– Typical home value: $300,061

– 1-year price change: +$33,260 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,557 (+72.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#42. Providence

– Typical home value: $347,108

– 1-year price change: +$40,392 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,107 (+68.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#41. Manville

– Typical home value: $371,021

– 1-year price change: +$40,731 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,548 (+53.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#40. Bradford

– Typical home value: $371,550

– 1-year price change: +$42,407 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,979 (+50.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#39. Woonsocket

– Typical home value: $332,768

– 1-year price change: +$45,231 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,339 (+80.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#38. North Providence

– Typical home value: $361,666

– 1-year price change: +$45,455 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,141 (+69.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#37. East Providence

– Typical home value: $371,151

– 1-year price change: +$45,564 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,323 (+62.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#36. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $443,395

– 1-year price change: +$46,332 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,803 (+48.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#35. Warwick

– Typical home value: $362,726

– 1-year price change: +$46,498 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,148 (+63.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#34. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $414,986

– 1-year price change: +$47,029 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,609 (+57.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#33. West Warwick

– Typical home value: $340,764

– 1-year price change: +$47,136 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,096 (+65.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#32. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $399,810

– 1-year price change: +$47,331 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,755 (+53.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#31. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $444,285

– 1-year price change: +$47,482 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,336 (+55.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#30. Pawtucket

– Typical home value: $343,747

– 1-year price change: +$49,158 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,130 (+71.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#29. Greenville

– Typical home value: $439,124

– 1-year price change: +$49,282 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,482 (+51.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#28. Coventry

– Typical home value: $390,959

– 1-year price change: +$49,684 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,477 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#27. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $434,357

– 1-year price change: +$49,962 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,212 (+47.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#26. Cranston

– Typical home value: $389,836

– 1-year price change: +$50,495 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,990 (+61.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#25. Glocester

– Typical home value: $440,331

– 1-year price change: +$52,730 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,157 (+60.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#24. Johnston

– Typical home value: $380,155

– 1-year price change: +$52,906 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,713 (+60.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#23. Scituate

– Typical home value: $474,312

– 1-year price change: +$54,258 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,752 (+50.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#22. Richmond

– Typical home value: $453,686

– 1-year price change: +$54,350 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$163,080 (+56.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#21. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $477,466

– 1-year price change: +$55,039 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,305 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#20. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $551,326

– 1-year price change: +$62,782 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$200,066 (+57.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#19. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $463,987

– 1-year price change: +$65,376 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$173,225 (+59.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#18. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $512,703

– 1-year price change: +$68,633 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,893 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#17. Kingston

– Typical home value: $558,565

– 1-year price change: +$68,798 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$208,719 (+59.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#16. Westerly

– Typical home value: $537,770

– 1-year price change: +$69,686 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$200,121 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#15. Foster

– Typical home value: $469,211

– 1-year price change: +$74,303 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,580 (+53.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#14. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $597,621

– 1-year price change: +$74,986 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$225,854 (+60.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#13. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $613,397

– 1-year price change: +$80,172 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,779 (+66.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#12. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $603,872

– 1-year price change: +$82,401 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,122 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#11. Warren

– Typical home value: $461,447

– 1-year price change: +$94,003 (+25.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,595 (+67.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#10. Exeter

– Typical home value: $537,800

– 1-year price change: +$100,290 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$207,352 (+62.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#9. Bristol

– Typical home value: $523,769

– 1-year price change: +$106,809 (+25.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$204,467 (+64.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#8. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $861,574

– 1-year price change: +$107,425 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$283,191 (+49.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#7. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $707,603

– 1-year price change: +$111,032 (+18.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$250,416 (+54.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#6. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $774,404

– 1-year price change: +$112,587 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$318,935 (+70.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#5. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $960,862

– 1-year price change: +$121,013 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$341,569 (+55.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#4. Newport

– Typical home value: $802,552

– 1-year price change: +$128,024 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$317,568 (+65.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#3. Middletown

– Typical home value: $695,291

– 1-year price change: +$140,778 (+25.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$278,322 (+66.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#2. Barrington

– Typical home value: $694,360

– 1-year price change: +$144,491 (+26.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$271,889 (+64.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,635,942

– 1-year price change: +$280,814 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$534,032 (+48.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick