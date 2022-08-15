61 High Hawk Road sold for $820,000 on August 12. This 2,811 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $802,000.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

41 John Street sold for $1,787,500 on August 9. This 2,700 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,800,000.

Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Portsmouth

61 High Hawk Road sold for $820,000 on August 12. This 2,811 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $802,000.

5 Coral Street sold for $949,000 on August 12. This 2,016 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,900.

41 Seafare Lane sold for $465,000 on August 12. This 2,819 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $469,000.

124 King Philip Street sold for $499,000 on August 11. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

24 Coddington Way sold for $855,000 on August 10. This 3,164 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

254 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $782,000 on August 9. This 2,160 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

15 Cypress Avenue sold for $412,530 on August 12. This 2,839 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $384,000.

299 South Christopher Avenue sold for $530,000 on August 12. This 2,046 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,900.

36 Randolph Avenue sold for $301,900 on August 12. This 612 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

240 Holly Circle sold for $640,000 on August 11. This 2,151 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $640,000.

34 Blackbird Court sold for $250,000 on August 11. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $245,000.

62 E DeMello Drive sold for $726,000 on August 9. This 2,421 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

122 Songbird Lane sold for $210,000 on August 8. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $233,000.

105 Nanaquaket Road sold for $785,000 on August 8. This 1,361 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.

Little Compton

47 South Shore Road sold for $910,000 on August 11. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

54 Quoquonset Lane sold for $2,900,000 on August 9. This 2,660 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,675,000.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

