Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

41 John Street sold for $1,787,500 on August 9. This 2,700 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,800,000.

Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Portsmouth

61 High Hawk Road sold for $820,000 on August 12. This 2,811 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $802,000.

5 Coral Street sold for $949,000 on August 12. This 2,016 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,900.

41 Seafare Lane sold for $465,000 on August 12. This 2,819 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $469,000.

124 King Philip Street sold for $499,000 on August 11. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

24 Coddington Way sold for $855,000 on August 10. This 3,164 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

254 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $782,000 on August 9. This 2,160 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

15 Cypress Avenue sold for $412,530 on August 12. This 2,839 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $384,000.

299 South Christopher Avenue sold for $530,000 on August 12. This 2,046 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,900.

36 Randolph Avenue sold for $301,900 on August 12. This 612 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

240 Holly Circle sold for $640,000 on August 11. This 2,151 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $640,000.

34 Blackbird Court sold for $250,000 on August 11. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $245,000.

62 E DeMello Drive sold for $726,000 on August 9. This 2,421 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

122 Songbird Lane sold for $210,000 on August 8. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $233,000.

105 Nanaquaket Road sold for $785,000 on August 8. This 1,361 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.

Little Compton

47 South Shore Road sold for $910,000 on August 11. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

54 Quoquonset Lane sold for $2,900,000 on August 9. This 2,660 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,675,000.