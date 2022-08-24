The League of Women Voters of Newport County is seeking applications for the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award. Joan C. Arnold was a long-time League member dedicated to helping others in need and to improving the quality of life in Newport County; the award seeks to honor similar community members.

The award winner is chosen from nominations sent by community members. The recipient must be a resident or work in Newport County (which includes Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton). The award will be given to either a single individual or an organization or group. The deadline for applications is September 15, 2022, and the award will be announced in October. The application is available at the League of Women Voters web site http://www.lwvri.org/ or by contacting Kathy Gallagher at LWVNptRI@gmail.com.

Recent Arnold Award recipients include Conexion Latina Newport, for its work creating a network of partnerships to increase civic participation in the Hispanic/Latino community in Newport; Susan Anderson, for her work promoting STEM programs and educational initiatives in Tiverton; Hank Kniskern of Newport, for his many contributions to the Newport Public Schools and other local organizations; and Lauren Deveau, for her work with the Child and Family Services Adopt a Family holiday program.

Three members of the League of Women Voters of Newport County and a member of the Arnold family will serve on the awards committee. There will be a wine and cheese event to honor the winner/s. All proceeds will go to further the work of the League of Women Voters.

For more information, contact Kathy Gallagher, LWVNptRI@gmail.com.

