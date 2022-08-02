Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,608,608 which is 270% higher than the state average of $434,767.
All 30 cities on the list are in the Providence-Warwick metro area.
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Burrillville
– Typical home value: $399,412
– 1-year price change: +15.5%
– 5-year price change: +52.7%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#29. Hopkinton
– Typical home value: $411,292
– 1-year price change: +15.0%
– 5-year price change: +58.1%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#28. Smithfield
– Typical home value: $434,195
– 1-year price change: +14.5%
– 5-year price change: +46.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#27. Glocester
– Typical home value: $438,426
– 1-year price change: +15.7%
– 5-year price change: +59.4%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#26. Greenville
– Typical home value: $440,417
– 1-year price change: +14.5%
– 5-year price change: +50.3%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#25. North Smithfield
– Typical home value: $442,259
– 1-year price change: +13.6%
– 5-year price change: +48.2%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#24. Cumberland
– Typical home value: $443,314
– 1-year price change: +13.6%
– 5-year price change: +54.6%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#23. Richmond
– Typical home value: $452,278
– 1-year price change: +15.8%
– 5-year price change: +56.7%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#22. Warren
– Typical home value: $454,164
– 1-year price change: +25.6%
– 5-year price change: +65.4%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#21. Tiverton
– Typical home value: $466,960
– 1-year price change: +18.5%
– 5-year price change: +60.1%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#20. Foster
– Typical home value: $469,024
– 1-year price change: +20.9%
– 5-year price change: +52.4%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#19. Scituate
– Typical home value: $475,484
– 1-year price change: +15.1%
– 5-year price change: +50.0%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#18. Lincoln
– Typical home value: $475,996
– 1-year price change: +14.4%
– 5-year price change: +47.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#17. West Greenwich
– Typical home value: $502,683
– 1-year price change: +15.7%
– 5-year price change: +56.1%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#16. Bristol
– Typical home value: $515,867
– 1-year price change: +25.4%
– 5-year price change: +61.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#15. Exeter
– Typical home value: $533,707
– 1-year price change: +24.4%
– 5-year price change: +62.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#14. Westerly
– Typical home value: $534,606
– 1-year price change: +17.4%
– 5-year price change: +59.2%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#13. North Kingstown
– Typical home value: $546,717
– 1-year price change: +14.8%
– 5-year price change: +57.2%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#12. Kingston
– Typical home value: $554,162
– 1-year price change: +15.4%
– 5-year price change: +58.8%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#11. South Kingstown
– Typical home value: $592,940
– 1-year price change: +16.0%
– 5-year price change: +60.8%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#10. Portsmouth
– Typical home value: $604,618
– 1-year price change: +17.3%
– 5-year price change: +57.8%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#9. Charlestown
– Typical home value: $610,065
– 1-year price change: +17.4%
– 5-year price change: +66.4%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#8. Barrington
– Typical home value: $682,899
– 1-year price change: +26.1%
– 5-year price change: +61.8%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#7. Middletown
– Typical home value: $687,418
– 1-year price change: +26.8%
– 5-year price change: +65.4%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#6. East Greenwich
– Typical home value: $698,951
– 1-year price change: +20.5%
– 5-year price change: +54.7%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#5. Narragansett
– Typical home value: $767,770
– 1-year price change: +19.2%
– 5-year price change: +70.0%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#4. Newport
– Typical home value: $802,347
– 1-year price change: +20.9%
– 5-year price change: +65.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#3. Little Compton
– Typical home value: $854,175
– 1-year price change: +16.6%
– 5-year price change: +47.8%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#2. Jamestown
– Typical home value: $940,476
– 1-year price change: +17.7%
– 5-year price change: +56.2%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
#1. New Shoreham
– Typical home value: $1,608,608
– 1-year price change: +22.7%
– 5-year price change: +48.5%
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick
