Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

167 Coggeshall Avenue #D | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

48 Everett Street #A | $430,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

69 Connection Street | $725,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Second Street | $2,350,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

18 Carey Street | $760,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

7 Bliss Road | $1,250,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

56 Eustis Avenue | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

17 Old Beach Road | $1,99,990

Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am.

34 Kay Street | $1,695,000

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $779,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

70 Carroll Avenue #1009 | $224,900

Open House on Sunday from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

Middletown

130 Newport Avenue | $749,999

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am.

2 Village Lane | $825,000

Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Portsmouth

82 Norwood Avenue | $419,900

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

85 Lepes Road | $849,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

56 Pine Tree Road | $550,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am.

15 North Water Street | $425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

192 Intrepid Lane | $899,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

90 Cole Street | $1,400,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

135 Eagleville Road | $769,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

119 Pocasset Avenue | $439,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

4 Fish Road | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

142 Shove Street | $565,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled at this time.

More Information