Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

No transactions to report.

Middletown

5 Harolds Lane sold for $809,000 on July 11. This 1,590 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $769,000.

Portsmouth

230 Briarwood Lane sold for $4,600,000 on July 15. This 4,924 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,995,000.

545 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $705,000 on July 15. This 2,261 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $705,000.

839 Union Street sold for $780,000 on July 12. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $779,000.

Jamestown

5 Galley Street sold for $649,900 on July 15. This 2,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $629,900.

Tiverton

1597 Main Road sold for $1,200,000 on July 15. This 1,419 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $978,000.

47 Red Tail Trail sold for $245,000 on July 11. This 1,434 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $234,900.

815 Seapower Avenue sold for $1,270,000 on July 13. This 3,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.