Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

No transactions to report.

Middletown

5 Harolds Lane sold for $809,000 on July 11. This 1,590 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $769,000.

Portsmouth

230 Briarwood Lane sold for $4,600,000 on July 15. This 4,924 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,995,000.

545 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $705,000 on July 15. This 2,261 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $705,000.

839 Union Street sold for $780,000 on July 12. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $779,000.

Jamestown

5 Galley Street sold for $649,900 on July 15. This 2,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $629,900.

Tiverton

1597 Main Road sold for $1,200,000 on July 15. This 1,419 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $978,000.

47 Red Tail Trail sold for $245,000 on July 11. This 1,434 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $234,900.

815 Seapower Avenue sold for $1,270,000 on July 13. This 3,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

