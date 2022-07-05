- Advertisement -

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

15 Sheffield Avenue sold for $478,000 on July 1. This 1,325 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

4 Capella South sold for $540,000 on June 30. This 756 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $538,000.

10 Hillside Avenue sold for $659,900 on July 1. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $659,900.

111 Harrison Avenue #B5 sold for $1,525,000 on June 30. This 1,992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,695,000.

135 Gibbs Avenue sold for $751,000 on June 30. This 1,612 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $695,000.

70 Burnside Avenue sold for $875,000 on June 30. This 1,720 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

24 Eustis Avenue sold for $950,000 on June 30. This 1,814 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

33 Brenton Road sold for $1,000,000 on June 30. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $950,000.

141 Narragansett Avenue #3B sold for $549,500 on June 29. This 1,217 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $560,000.

12 Bliss Road sold for $985,000 on June 29. This 2,079 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $950,000.

1 Hazard Street sold for $760,000 on June 28. This 1,462 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

424 Thames Street sold for $1,500,000 on June 28. This 3,501 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This property was originally listed for $1,500,000.

624 Thames Street sold for $1,500,000 on June 28. This 4,165 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,500,000.

Middletown

147 Renfrew Avenue sold for $970,000 on July 1. This 2,328 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,265,000.

20 Harvey Road sold for $632,923 on June 30. This 1,778 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $638,923.

Portsmouth

208 Water Street sold for $508,000 on June 30. This 1,170 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

75 Peaceful Way sold for $925,000 on July 1. This 3,144 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.

561 Boyds Lane sold for $665,000 on July 1. This 1,740 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $695,000.

46 Elm Street sold for $799,000 on July 1. This 2,482 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

38 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $349,000 on June 30. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $349,000.

13 Oak Street sold for $389,000 on June 30. This 1,402 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $389,000.

515 Park Avenue sold for $1,850,000 on June 30. This 2,733 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.

28 Founders Avenue sold for $320,000 on June 30. This 850 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $320,000.

34 Maize Corn Road sold for $560,000 on June 30. This 1,484 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

34 Harvest Drive sold for $1,150,000 on June 30. This 4,091 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,050,000.

51 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $740,000 on June 29. This 2,275 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $729,000.

966 East Main Road sold for $815,000 on June 28. This 3,074 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

1 Tower Drive #1402 sold for $857,000 on June 27. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $855,000.

417 Middle Road sold for $659,500 on June 29. This 2,062 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

140 Young Drive #140 sold for $510,000 on June 28. This 1,626 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $545,000.

27 Lawrence Terrace sold for $682,500 on June 28. This 2,332 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $700,000.

165 Gideon Lawton Lane sold for $941,500 on June 27. This 3,675 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,050,000.

78 Mccorrie Lane sold for $725,000 on June 27. This 3,332 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $725,000.

12 Atlantic Avenue sold for $340,000 on June 27. This 528 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $329,000.

Jamestown

9 Coronado Street sold for $829,000 on June 29. This 1,664 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

375 West Reach Drive sold for $1,600,000 on June 28. This 2,679 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,925,000.

70 Howland Avenue sold for $1,100,000 on June 28. This 1,842 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $979,000.

Tiverton

Home in Tiverton (Address Not Available) sold for $739,900 on July 1. This 2,464 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,900.

447 Stafford Road #F4 sold for $299,000 on July 1. This 1,178 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

20 Elderberry Lane sold for $820,000 on July 1. This 2,874 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

2371 Main Road sold for $850,000 on June 30. This 1,894 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

196 Briarwood Avenue sold for $390,000 on June 30. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $349,900.

308 Riverside Drive sold for $490,000 on July 1. This 840 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

843 Seapower Avenue sold for $815,000 on July 1. This 1,862 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $800,000.

501 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $155,000 on June 30. This 852 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $150,000.

345 Main Road #104 sold for $199,000 on June 30. This 690 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $199,000.

54 Durfee Road sold for $430,000 on June 28. This 1,833 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

37 Cardinal Court sold for $245,000 on June 27. This 1,624 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $250,000.

Little Compton

No recorded sales.

