Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

33 Webster Street sold for $1,072,500 on July 8. This 1,540 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,195,000.

382 Spring Street sold for $1,350,000 on July 6. This 3,256 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,550,000.

421 Bellevue Avenue #1D sold for $835,000 on July 6. This 1,916 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

397 Gibbs Avenue #4 sold for $625,000 on July 6. This 1,148 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.

3 Guthrie Street sold for $940,000 on July 6. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $969,900.

60 Beacon Hill Road sold for $6,000,000 on July 6. This 6,770 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $6,500,000.

Middletown

23 High Meadow Court sold for $500,000 on July 6. This 1,843 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $495,000.

10 Beacon Terrace sold for $510,000 on July 5. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

Portsmouth

111 Foxboro Avenue sold for $475,000 on July 8. This 1,736 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

122 Highland Avenue sold for $335,000 on July 8. This 1,702 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $260,000.

111 Rolling Hill Road #111 sold for $415,000 on July 6. This 1,835 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $435,000.

170 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $570,000 on July 5. This 2,446 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

38 Morningside Lane sold for $1,255,000 on July 5. This 5,564 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

Jamestown

105 Steamboat Street sold for $429,000 on July 6. This 728 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $429,000.

Tiverton

11 Preston Lane sold for $390,000 on July 7. This 844 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

Little Compton

No sales recorded.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

