In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

33 Webster Street sold for $1,072,500 on July 8. This 1,540 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,195,000.

382 Spring Street sold for $1,350,000 on July 6. This 3,256 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,550,000.

421 Bellevue Avenue #1D sold for $835,000 on July 6. This 1,916 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

397 Gibbs Avenue #4 sold for $625,000 on July 6. This 1,148 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.

3 Guthrie Street sold for $940,000 on July 6. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $969,900.

60 Beacon Hill Road sold for $6,000,000 on July 6. This 6,770 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $6,500,000.

Middletown

23 High Meadow Court sold for $500,000 on July 6. This 1,843 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $495,000.

10 Beacon Terrace sold for $510,000 on July 5. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

Portsmouth

111 Foxboro Avenue sold for $475,000 on July 8. This 1,736 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

122 Highland Avenue sold for $335,000 on July 8. This 1,702 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $260,000.

111 Rolling Hill Road #111 sold for $415,000 on July 6. This 1,835 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $435,000.

170 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $570,000 on July 5. This 2,446 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

38 Morningside Lane sold for $1,255,000 on July 5. This 5,564 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

Jamestown

105 Steamboat Street sold for $429,000 on July 6. This 728 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $429,000.

Tiverton

11 Preston Lane sold for $390,000 on July 7. This 844 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

Little Compton

No sales recorded.