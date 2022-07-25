Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week, July 18 – 22, 2022;

Newport

44 Thames Street sold for $1,100,000 on July 22. This 2,036 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

28 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $742,000 on July 20. This 3,006 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Middletown

No transactions to report.

Portsmouth

95 Cromwell Drive sold for $1,270,000 on July 22. This 5,258 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

55 Douglas Avenue sold for $515,000 on July 22. This 1,258 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

Address Not Available (in the Sakonnet Basin) sold for $925,000 on July 18. This 1,847 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.

50 Ferreira Avenue sold for $815,000 on July 19. This 2,535 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $815,000.

10 Third Street sold for $135,000 on July 18. This 1,462 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $179,000.

40 Stub Toe Lane sold for $598,000 on July 18. This 1,856 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $545,000.

Jamestown

39 Dory Street sold for $1,200,000 on July 22. This 3,000 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $998,000.

Tiverton

225 Brayton Road sold for $209,000 on July 21. This 880 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $229,000.

25 Rock Street sold for $307,500 on July 20. This 1,306 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $305,000.

59 James M Beardsworth Road sold for $440,000 on July 19. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

default

Little Compton

No transactions to report.