Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week, July 18 – 22, 2022;

Newport

44 Thames Street sold for $1,100,000 on July 22. This 2,036 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

28 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $742,000 on July 20. This 3,006 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Middletown

No transactions to report.

Portsmouth

95 Cromwell Drive sold for $1,270,000 on July 22. This 5,258 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,295,000.

55 Douglas Avenue sold for $515,000 on July 22. This 1,258 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

Address Not Available (in the Sakonnet Basin) sold for $925,000 on July 18. This 1,847 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.

50 Ferreira Avenue sold for $815,000 on July 19. This 2,535 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $815,000.

10 Third Street sold for $135,000 on July 18. This 1,462 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $179,000.

40 Stub Toe Lane sold for $598,000 on July 18. This 1,856 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $545,000.

Jamestown

39 Dory Street sold for $1,200,000 on July 22. This 3,000 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $998,000.

Tiverton

225 Brayton Road sold for $209,000 on July 21. This 880 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $229,000.

25 Rock Street sold for $307,500 on July 20. This 1,306 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $305,000.

59 James M Beardsworth Road sold for $440,000 on July 19. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

