The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#5. Providence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (455,867 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (2,570 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,630 (240,429 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#4. Newport County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (62,623 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (94 total deaths)

— 66.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,680 (22,720 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#3. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (99,316 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (238 total deaths)

— 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,092 (36,533 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#2. Kent County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (129,909 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (518 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,989 (54,199 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#1. Bristol County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (38,605 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (175 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,647 (15,342 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island