Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

5 Prescott Place sold for $575,000 on June 10. This 996 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $585,000.

51 Poplar Street sold for $650,000 on June 8. This 2,147 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

17 Aborn Street sold for $653,500 on June 7. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

434 Bellevue Avenue #GHB sold for $440,000 on June 7. This 740 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $435,000.

12 Bedlow Avenue sold for $780,000 on June 6. This 1,630 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $780,000.

18 Hall Avenue sold for $475,000 on June 6. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $475,000.

Middletown

610 Forest Park Road sold for $125,000 on June 8. This 910 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $140,000.

Portsmouth

42 Kristen Court sold for $616,000 on June 9. This 1,832 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $589,900.

35 Maize Corn Road sold for $715,000 on June 9. This 2,469 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $700,000.

25 Debra Drive sold for $143,800 on June 10. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $150,000.

43 Viking Drive sold for $499,000 on June 6. This 2,184 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

25 Lilac Lane sold for $750,000 on June 8. This 2,650 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $620,000.

14 Ash Street #B sold for $253,700 on June 8. This 984 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $250,000.

95 East Terrace sold for $1,365,000 on June 8. This 3,516 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.

103 Richard Drive sold for $690,000 on June 6. This 2,169 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $679,999.

27 Col Christopher Greene Road sold for $992,000 on June 7. This 2,539 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $989,000.

86 Norseman Drive sold for $565,000 on June 6. This 1,442 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $545,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded by MLS.

Tiverton

43 Cardinal Court sold for $251,000 on June 9. This 1,296 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $239,000.

56 Robin Drive sold for $271,000 on June 10. This 1,512 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $249,900.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded by MLS.