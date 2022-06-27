Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
7 Sylvan Street sold for $1,545,000 on June 24. This 3,845 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,495,000.
49 East Bowery Street #4 sold for $255,000 on June 22. This 467 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $255,500.
16 Liberty Street #A sold for $675,000 on June 22. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.
Middletown
32 Stockton Drive sold for $385,000 on June 24. This 1,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $375,000.
3 Kent Road sold for $1,030,000 on June 22. This 2,220 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.
18 Jean Terrace sold for $647,000 on June 20. This 2,412 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,999.
18 John Kesson Lane sold for $737,000 on June 21. This 1,792 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.
Portsmouth
271 Rolling Hill Road sold for $760,000 on June 24. This 3,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,500.
46 Glen Meade Drive #A sold for $342,500 on June 22. This 1,076 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $354,000.
118 Cottage Avenue sold for $495,000 on June 24. This 3,338 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally sold for $505,000.
14 Dorothy Avenue sold for $535,000 on June 21. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,000.
20 Ash Street sold for $270,000 on June 21. This 840 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $270,000.
84 Crestview Drive sold for $815,000 on June 21. This 2,077 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $839,000.
Jamestown
175 East Shore Road sold for $515,000 on June 22. This 750 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $575,000.
Tiverton
110 Montgomery Street sold for $350,000 on June 24. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $369,000.
161 Stafford Road sold for $510,000 on June 24. This 1,732 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $450,000.
52 Grinnell Avenue sold for $400,000 on June 23. This 2,092 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $375,000.
100 Pocasset Avenue sold for $417,000 on June 22. This 2,004 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $389,000.
Little Compton
29 Oak Forest Drive sold for $875,000 on June 22. This 2,715 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.