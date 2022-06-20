- Advertisement -

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

78 Third Street sold for $855,000 on June 17. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $845,000.

14 Barney Street sold for $810,500 on June 18. This 1,290 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $810,500.

8 Barney Street sold for $950,000.This 2,318 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $950,000.

21 Congdon Avenue sold for $460,000 on June 17. This 1,099 sq. fth ome has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $459,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #B2 sold for $1,510,000 on June 15. This 2,022 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,645,000.

2 Tyler Street sold for $650,000 on June 16. This 2,300 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

27 Baptist Street sold for $1,006,000 on June 15. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,900.

21 HArbor View Drive sold for $3,600,000 on June 13. This 6,854 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 8 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,600,000.

1 Oakwood Terrace #3 sold for $895,000 on June 13. This 1,150 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

Middletown

174 Ridgewood Road sold for $325,000 on June 15. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

203 N Fenner Avenue #3 sold for $325,000 on June 16. This 789 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

28 West Main Road sold for $962,008 on June 16. This 3,150 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,500.

2 Bailey Brook Court sold for $653,999 on June 16. This 2,312 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

18 Friends Drive sold for $1,650,000 on June 13. This 4,168 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,790,000.

Portsmouth

33 Gibbs Lane sold for $475,000 on June 16. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $519,900.

64 Flint Corn Road sold for $400,000 on June 17. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $365,000.

142 Ferreira Avenue sold for $809,900 on June 16. This 2,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $809,900.

46 Wilkey Avenue sold for $375,000 on June 15. This 1,392 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

45 Stage Coach Road sold for $450,000 on June 15. This 1,936 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

Jamestown

30 Prospect Avenue sold for $995,000 on June 17. This 2,550 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for #995,000.

401 Davit Avenue sold for $485,000 on June 17. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

11 Bryer Avenue sold for $4,150,000 on June 14. This 4,315 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,300,000.

Tiverton

15 Souza Road sold for $606,500 on June 17. This 2,128 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $559,900.

210 Lake Road sold for $770,000 on June 17. This 4,627 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,900.

60 April Lane sold for $950,000 on June 15. This 3,001 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $929,900.

16 Songbird Lane sold for $235,000 on June 14. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $213,000.

Little Compton

No transactions recorded.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.