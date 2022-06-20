- Advertisement -

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

78 Third Street sold for $855,000 on June 17. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $845,000.

14 Barney Street sold for $810,500 on June 18. This 1,290 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $810,500.

8 Barney Street sold for $950,000.This 2,318 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $950,000.

21 Congdon Avenue sold for $460,000 on June 17. This 1,099 sq. fth ome has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $459,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #B2 sold for $1,510,000 on June 15. This 2,022 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,645,000.

2 Tyler Street sold for $650,000 on June 16. This 2,300 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

27 Baptist Street sold for $1,006,000 on June 15. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,900.

21 HArbor View Drive sold for $3,600,000 on June 13. This 6,854 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 8 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,600,000.

1 Oakwood Terrace #3 sold for $895,000 on June 13. This 1,150 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

Middletown

174 Ridgewood Road sold for $325,000 on June 15. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

203 N Fenner Avenue #3 sold for $325,000 on June 16. This 789 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

28 West Main Road sold for $962,008 on June 16. This 3,150 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,500.

2 Bailey Brook Court sold for $653,999 on June 16. This 2,312 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

18 Friends Drive sold for $1,650,000 on June 13. This 4,168 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,790,000.

Portsmouth

33 Gibbs Lane sold for $475,000 on June 16. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $519,900.

64 Flint Corn Road sold for $400,000 on June 17. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $365,000.

142 Ferreira Avenue sold for $809,900 on June 16. This 2,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $809,900.

46 Wilkey Avenue sold for $375,000 on June 15. This 1,392 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

45 Stage Coach Road sold for $450,000 on June 15. This 1,936 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

Jamestown

30 Prospect Avenue sold for $995,000 on June 17. This 2,550 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for #995,000.

401 Davit Avenue sold for $485,000 on June 17. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

11 Bryer Avenue sold for $4,150,000 on June 14. This 4,315 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,300,000.

Tiverton

15 Souza Road sold for $606,500 on June 17. This 2,128 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $559,900.

210 Lake Road sold for $770,000 on June 17. This 4,627 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,900.

60 April Lane sold for $950,000 on June 15. This 3,001 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $929,900.

16 Songbird Lane sold for $235,000 on June 14. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $213,000.

Little Compton

No transactions recorded.