Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
78 Third Street sold for $855,000 on June 17. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $845,000.
14 Barney Street sold for $810,500 on June 18. This 1,290 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $810,500.
8 Barney Street sold for $950,000.This 2,318 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $950,000.
21 Congdon Avenue sold for $460,000 on June 17. This 1,099 sq. fth ome has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $459,000.
111 Harrison Avenue #B2 sold for $1,510,000 on June 15. This 2,022 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,645,000.
2 Tyler Street sold for $650,000 on June 16. This 2,300 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.
27 Baptist Street sold for $1,006,000 on June 15. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,900.
21 HArbor View Drive sold for $3,600,000 on June 13. This 6,854 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 8 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,600,000.
1 Oakwood Terrace #3 sold for $895,000 on June 13. This 1,150 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.
Middletown
174 Ridgewood Road sold for $325,000 on June 15. This home was originally listed for $325,000.
203 N Fenner Avenue #3 sold for $325,000 on June 16. This 789 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.
28 West Main Road sold for $962,008 on June 16. This 3,150 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,500.
2 Bailey Brook Court sold for $653,999 on June 16. This 2,312 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.
18 Friends Drive sold for $1,650,000 on June 13. This 4,168 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,790,000.
Portsmouth
33 Gibbs Lane sold for $475,000 on June 16. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $519,900.
64 Flint Corn Road sold for $400,000 on June 17. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $365,000.
142 Ferreira Avenue sold for $809,900 on June 16. This 2,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $809,900.
46 Wilkey Avenue sold for $375,000 on June 15. This 1,392 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $375,000.
45 Stage Coach Road sold for $450,000 on June 15. This 1,936 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $439,000.
Jamestown
30 Prospect Avenue sold for $995,000 on June 17. This 2,550 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for #995,000.
401 Davit Avenue sold for $485,000 on June 17. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $499,900.
11 Bryer Avenue sold for $4,150,000 on June 14. This 4,315 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,300,000.
Tiverton
15 Souza Road sold for $606,500 on June 17. This 2,128 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $559,900.
210 Lake Road sold for $770,000 on June 17. This 4,627 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,900.
60 April Lane sold for $950,000 on June 15. This 3,001 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $929,900.
16 Songbird Lane sold for $235,000 on June 14. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $213,000.
Little Compton
No transactions recorded.