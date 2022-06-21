- Advertisement -

The Tiverton Public Library provided What’sUpNewp with the following list of library programs that adults can enjoy in July.

All Month Long

Camp iRead: Read Beyond the Beaten Path – The Adult Summer Library Experience

Read, watch, participate, and explore with the Tiverton Public Library this summer and enter to win great prizes!

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to participate in the adult summer library experience. Complete as many activity tracking sheets as you like for chances to win one of four prize packs!

- Advertisement -

The statewide Rhode Island Summer Reading Program is supported by the RI Office of Library and Information Services, with funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Having trouble with your smartphone or computer? Curious about social media? Want to read eBooks on your tablet or listen to audiobooks on your phone? Make an appointment for tech help. Simply call Kristin for an appointment at 401-625-6796 ext. 8. Can’t make it during the week? We offer drop-in tech help for quick questions and troubleshooting. Drop-in help is available on June 11th and 25th.

Wednesday, July 6th, 6:00-8:00pm

- Advertisement -

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Friday, July 8th, 10:30-11:30am OR Wednesday, July 20th, 6:00-7:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group offers discussions on the second Friday of the month at 10:30am AND the third Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. All are welcome! This month, we are discussing All You Can Ever Know: a Memoir by Nicole Chung. All are welcome! Copies of the book to be discussed are available at the library for check-out.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, July 12th, 3:30-5:30 pm

Landscape Painting

In this 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials will be supplied. Space is limited; registration is required.

Monday, July 18th, 2:00-3:00pm

Bajah’s Book Club

- Advertisement -

Love cats? Love books? Come join fellow cat fans and feline friends in the cat room at Bajah’s Cat Cafe at 137 Main Road for great discussion and great company. This month we will be reading The Inner Life of Cats by Thomas McNamee. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Wednesday, July 20th, 6:30-7:30pm

ASL Meetup

Join us on the third Wednesday of every month to practice American Sign Language. Learn about ASL resources, learn new signs, and practice what you’ve learned with adults of all abilities! Please join us! Attendees are asked to come with a conversation starter to get the practice going.

Tuesday, July 26th, 10:15-11:15am

Tiverton Senior Center Book Group

The Senior Book Group will be reading The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah at 10:15 on July 26th at the Senior Center. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.