- Advertisement -

BankNewport this week announced its sponsorship of free concerts throughout Rhode Island this summer: Music at the Fort and at The Shops at Long Wharf in Newport, the Barrington Summer Concert Series, and the Summer Concert Series at Garden City in Cranston.

“Creating a positive impact in the communities in which we serve is at the core of BankNewport, and supporting free, family-friendly events like these summer concerts do just that,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are ‘All In’ for summer in the Ocean State!”

Music at the Fort features a free monthly concert at Fort Adams in Newport from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and beach chairs. Concerts will be held on Wednesdays, July 13th (Rhode Island Youth Stage Band), August 24th (Those Guys), and September 7th (The Ravers).

For more details, visit https://fortadams.org/event/music-at-the-fort/.

The Shops at Long Wharf Concert Series will feature a lineup of 17 musical acts through October 8th, including Lana Katz Katz, Half Step Down, and Cee Cee & the Riders. Each free performance will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on America’s Cup Avenue @ Marlborough Street in Newport. For the full lineup, visit www.facebook.com/ShopsatLongWharf.

The Barrington Summer Concert Series will be held at Latham Park (24 Latham Avenue, Barrington) from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. The free concerts will be on Sundays, July 10th (Neal and the Vipers), July 17th (Steve Smith and the Nakeds), July 24th (Cee Cee & the Riders), July 31st (Violin River), August 7th (Air Play), August 14th (Roger Ceresi’s All Starz), August 21st (Trinity), and August 28th (Brass Attack). For more information, visit www.barringtonlearningctr.org/SUMMER-CONCERT-SERIES.

The Summer Concert Series at Garden City Center takes place on Wednesdays, July 20th (XS Band), July 27th (The Silks), August 3rd (DownCityBand), and August 10th (Big Lux). All Garden City Center Summer Concerts are free to attend and BankNewport will provide complimentary bottled water. VIP tickets are available for $15.00 and include access to the VIP Lounge during the show with light hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages, and a Garden City Center swag bag. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales benefit the John Hope Settlement House.