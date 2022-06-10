BankNewport is pleased to announce that it has contributed $3,000 to Hope’s Harvest RI to aid in the organization’s mission to grow a local food system that values the environment, health, and quality of life of the farmers and eaters in our region and to strengthen the food system by eliminating on-farm food waste in Rhode Island.

Hope’s Harvest RI was the beneficiary of the Rev. Bernie O’Reilly Annual Charity Golf Outing which has provided support to nonprofits and community organizations throughout Rhode Island for over 15 years. The $3,000 donation raised by the charity golf outing was matched with a $1,000 donation by BankNewport to support the important work of Hope’s Harvest RI.

“As a true community bank, supporting those who support our communities is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are extremely proud to contribute to the important work that Hope’s Harvest RI does for the Ocean State’s food system.”