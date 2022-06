- Advertisement -

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

14 Johnson Court | $595,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 5:30 pm and on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

56 Gould Street | $499,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

18 Carey Street | $785,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

74 Honeyman Avenue | $1,199,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

304 Third Beach Road | $1,400,000

Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

2 Village Lane #2 | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

1175 Green End Avenue | $1,500,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

120 Oliphant Lane | $524,900

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

333 Riverside Street | $649,900

Open Hosue on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $814,900

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

55 Douglas Avenue | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

41 Seafare Lane | $469,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

254 Sea Meadow Drive | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

207 Cornelius Drie | $2,950,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

11 Narragansett Avenue | $990,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

76 Reservoir Circle | $875,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

35 Dion Avenue | $595,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

15 Caribou Way | $430,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1pm.

30 Lawton Avenue | $600,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

19 Winterberry Drive | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

94 N Christopher Ave | $419,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

135 Eagleville Road | $769,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

150 Beardsworth Road | $339,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

2 Margaret Street | $384,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.