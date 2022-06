Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

109 Church Street #3 | $389,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

494 Thames Street | $879,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

569 Spring Street #3 | $575,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

17 Bradford Ave | $825,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

45 Ayrault Street #5 | $595,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Middletown

18 JH Dwyer Drive | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

2 Village Lane #2 | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

16 Pleasant View Ave | $674,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

100 Taylor Road | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $630,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

11 Narragansett Avenue | $990,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

540 Bristol Ferry Road | $599,900

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

8 Neptune Street | $679,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

21 Sterling Drive #11 | $299,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

62 Jefferson Street | $389,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

299 South Christopher Ave | $489,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

19 Winterberry Drive | $784,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

75 Randolph Avenue | 10 am to 12 pm

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1886 Main Road | $939,000

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

380 Long Hwy | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.