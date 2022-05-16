According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

